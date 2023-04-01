Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut shares of Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.90.

Shares of TSE:SDE opened at C$14.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$8.92 and a one year high of C$16.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.66.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

