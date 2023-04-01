SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 462,772 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 166,997 shares.The stock last traded at $27.41 and had previously closed at $27.23.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $608.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLY. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

