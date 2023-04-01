Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Given New $87.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $84.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPB. StockNews.com started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 3.2 %

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.78. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.41. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.27 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 161.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 529.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 844.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.