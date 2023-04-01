Spruce Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Spruce Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Spruce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ FY2027 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPRB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $87.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.32. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spruce Biosciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 68,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

