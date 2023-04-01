Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $42.88

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.88, but opened at $45.00. Steel Partners shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 204 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Partners in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Steel Partners Trading Down 2.5 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $945.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Partners
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Steel Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,228,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,362,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $122,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
