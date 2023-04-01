Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $42.88

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.88, but opened at $45.00. Steel Partners shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 204 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Partners in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Steel Partners Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $945.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $229,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,851.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $296,463.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,533.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $229,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 186,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,851.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,849 shares of company stock worth $798,142 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Steel Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,228,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,362,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $122,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

