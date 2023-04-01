Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) a C$12.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 price objective on Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.00.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Coveo Solutions stock opened at C$7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.05. Coveo Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$4.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.00. The firm has a market cap of C$406.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions ( TSE:CVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.05). Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.86% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of C$38.69 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

