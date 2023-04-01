StockNews.com Downgrades Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Hold

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Monro Stock Performance
Shares of MNRO stock opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $47.56. Monro has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Monro had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Monro’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monro will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Monro
Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monro (MNRO)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.