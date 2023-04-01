StockNews.com Downgrades Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Hold

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $47.56. Monro has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Monro had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Monro’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monro will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Monro during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,624,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Monro by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,430,000 after acquiring an additional 585,861 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Monro by 35.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,519,000 after acquiring an additional 286,762 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,790,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Monro by 232.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 254,876 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

