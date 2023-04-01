StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEDS. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

