StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.96%.
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
