StockNews.com Upgrades Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) to Hold

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIA opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.82 million, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64. Via Renewables has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Via Renewables

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Via Renewables by 1,471.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Via Renewables by 112.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Via Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Via Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Via Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.

