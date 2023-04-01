Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 8.5 %

NOVA stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.12. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $195.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

