Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Super League Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Super League Gaming stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Super League Gaming has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60.

Institutional Trading of Super League Gaming

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Super League Gaming by 25.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 249,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Super League Gaming by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Super League Gaming by 23.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Super League Gaming by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc creates innovative & immersive entertainment experiences, platform & audience monetization and dynamic content feeding channels across the world’s top gaming platforms. Fueled by an insatiable desire to stay on the forefront of this ever-evolving meta landscape, Super League pioneers’ proprietary digital solutions that provide unparalleled access to the highly-coveted global gaming audience.

