Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives C$14.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Surge Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$8.79 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The stock has a market cap of C$864.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.79.

Surge Energy Announces Dividend

About Surge Energy

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.71%.

(Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

