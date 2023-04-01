Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives C$14.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.04.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$8.79 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The stock has a market cap of C$864.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.79.
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
