Susquehanna Cuts Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $15.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NCLH. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NCLH opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. On average, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,678,000 after acquiring an additional 863,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after buying an additional 882,556 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,425,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,519,000 after buying an additional 204,338 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,653,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,806,000 after buying an additional 316,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.