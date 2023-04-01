Tangible Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $85.22 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Tangible token can now be purchased for $2.62 or 0.00009231 BTC on major exchanges. Tangible has a market capitalization of $85.22 million and approximately $4,834.20 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tangible Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.61427252 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,683.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

