Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) PT Lowered to $11.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tarena International in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Tarena International Price Performance

Shares of TEDU stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of -0.37. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

