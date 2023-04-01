Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Taylor Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TAYD opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.77. Taylor Devices has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Devices

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Taylor Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Taylor Devices by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Devices by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Taylor Devices by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing and arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.