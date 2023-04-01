TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Trading Down 2.3%

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.77 and last traded at $38.80. Approximately 307,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,924,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRP. Raymond James upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

TC Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 458.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,492,000 after purchasing an additional 51,142 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in TC Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

