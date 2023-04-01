Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $291.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $271.69.

Teleflex stock opened at $253.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $356.72.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 9,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

