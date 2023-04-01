Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives $7.85 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on TME. 86 Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.