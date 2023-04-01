TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Up 4.4% This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $211.17 million and approximately $8.19 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00062115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00039297 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018014 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001284 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,802,075,891 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,717,833 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

