The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $31.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AES. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AES to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.
AES Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AES opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. AES has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.
AES Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is currently -75.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in AES by 99.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,309,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,058 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP increased its position in AES by 129.2% during the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 4,535,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,296 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in AES by 3,973.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,822,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,438 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AES by 69.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,173,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AES
The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.
