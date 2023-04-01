The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Insider Paul Taylor Edmondson Purchases 6,443 Shares

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) insider Paul Taylor Edmondson acquired 6,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $24,998.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 133,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,537.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The Arena Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AREN opened at $4.25 on Friday. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57.

Get The Arena Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of The Arena Group from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Arena Group

About The Arena Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Arena Group by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 378,104 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Arena Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,846,000 after purchasing an additional 335,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Arena Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 405,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 96,930 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in The Arena Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,366,000 after buying an additional 91,649 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.