The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Insider Paul Taylor Edmondson Purchases 6,443 Shares

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) insider Paul Taylor Edmondson acquired 6,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $24,998.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 133,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,537.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE AREN opened at $4.25 on Friday. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of The Arena Group from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
