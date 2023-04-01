The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Acquires $267,350.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $52.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

