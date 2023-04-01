The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 264,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 44,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EEA opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70. The European Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $9.28.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

