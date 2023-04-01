The First Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

First Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FNLC stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $286.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

