The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the February 28th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GGT stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $9.34.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 444,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 26.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

