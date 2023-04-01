The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) to Buy

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.73. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $310.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $378,946.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

