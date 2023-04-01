The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Sells $540,346.52 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $540,346.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,365 shares in the company, valued at $623,276.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $34.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 0.87. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRA. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

