The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO Sells $28,951,359.98 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TTD opened at $60.91 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Vertical Research lowered Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

