The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO Sells $28,951,359.98 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Trade Desk Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of TTD opened at $60.91 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Vertical Research lowered Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
Recommended Stories
