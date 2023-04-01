Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,701 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thorne HealthTech were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 641,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 310,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 29,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Thorne HealthTech by 29.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Thorne HealthTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Thorne HealthTech

Shares of NASDAQ:THRN opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $244.12 million, a P/E ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

