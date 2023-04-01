Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 907,682 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 568,619 shares.The stock last traded at $6.82 and had previously closed at $6.96.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWKS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Thoughtworks by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Siemens AG acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth $246,109,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth $2,449,000. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
