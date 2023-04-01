Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 907,682 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 568,619 shares.The stock last traded at $6.82 and had previously closed at $6.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWKS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

Thoughtworks Trading Up 7.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

In other Thoughtworks news, CEO Guo Xiao acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $267,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,616,903.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Erin Cummins bought 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,635.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,228.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Guo Xiao bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $267,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,903.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Thoughtworks by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Siemens AG acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth $246,109,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth $2,449,000. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

