Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Cormark

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Cormark from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.33.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$22.49 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.07 and a 12 month high of C$23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.52.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

