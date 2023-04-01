Truist Financial Lowers Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $163.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Sun Communities to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.63.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

SUI opened at $140.88 on Friday. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $193.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.96.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

