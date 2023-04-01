Truist Financial Lowers Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $3.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TSHA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.79.

Shares of TSHA opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,646,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.2% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 309,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 45.2% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 229,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 71,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

