Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Twin Disc stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.03. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $17.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,552,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 320,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.

