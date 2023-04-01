Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) CEO Todd Harris Sells 2,407 Shares

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) CEO Todd Harris sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $38,560.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,254,441.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Todd Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

On Friday, March 24th, Todd Harris sold 170 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,720.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Todd Harris sold 2,779 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $44,464.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Todd Harris sold 4,043 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,688.00.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TYRA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 73,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.