United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $6.38 on Thursday. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $108.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Woods acquired 3,658 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $28,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,717,362.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dennis R. Woods acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,273,053.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,658 shares of company stock valued at $71,775. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 838,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

