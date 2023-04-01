United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.25 and a quick ratio of 17.60. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $0.70.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in June 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

