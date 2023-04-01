Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives $7.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.46.

UNIT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

In related news, CEO Kenny Gunderman bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,244.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,862,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,947,000 after buying an additional 3,696,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,061,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,446,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,471,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter worth approximately $18,073,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.24 million, a P/E ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.90%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -545.40%.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

