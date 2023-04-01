US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) EVP Steven Guberman Sells 3,412 Shares

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) EVP Steven Guberman sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $124,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

US Foods Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of USFD stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in US Foods by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

