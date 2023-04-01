US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Insider Andrew E. Iacobucci Sells 2,728 Shares of Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $99,844.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

US Foods stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.97. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $41.28.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in US Foods by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USFD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

