Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $10.03

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALNGet Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.03, but opened at $10.39. Valneva shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 1,087 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Valneva Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.94). Valneva had a negative net margin of 42.00% and a negative return on equity of 94.25%. The company had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the first quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the third quarter valued at about $3,768,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

See Also

