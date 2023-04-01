Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $10.03

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.03, but opened at $10.39. Valneva shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 1,087 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Valneva Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.94). Valneva had a negative net margin of 42.00% and a negative return on equity of 94.25%. The company had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the first quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the third quarter valued at about $3,768,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

