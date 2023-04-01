Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (VGRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1356 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE VGRO opened at C$29.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.67. Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio has a 52 week low of C$26.43 and a 52 week high of C$31.59.

