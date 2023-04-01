Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $51.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

