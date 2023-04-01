Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ) Plans Dividend of GBX 10.30

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VANQ stock opened at GBX 237.20 ($2.91) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £602.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 578.54 and a beta of 1.66. Vanquis Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 206.91 ($2.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 248.40 ($3.05).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 293 ($3.60) target price on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

