Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-$3.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ventas also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.04 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTR. Raymond James upped their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $43.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Ventas by 885.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 41.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Articles

