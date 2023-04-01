Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-3.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.01. Ventas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.90-$3.04 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.27.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 118.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $209,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $209,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

