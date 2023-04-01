Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.02 and last traded at $33.02. Approximately 152,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 783,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.38.

Insider Activity at Ventyx Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,170,690.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,170,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $3,373,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 67,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.