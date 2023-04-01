Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on VSTM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.80.
Verastem Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. Verastem has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $83.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.81.
Verastem Company Profile
Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.
