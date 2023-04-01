Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VSTM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.80.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. Verastem has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $83.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verastem Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verastem by 417.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,108 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Verastem by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,806 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth $1,165,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 528,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.