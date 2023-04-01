Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 421 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $197.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.61. The stock has a market cap of $99.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $197.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

